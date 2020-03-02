We must vote Trump out of office

To those who voted for Donald Trump in the last election: Please, please rethink your support for Donald Trump. For those who voted for President Trump, and thought he would “drain the swamp” in Washington, D.C. – understand - this individual and his administration are the swamp.

You had hoped for a strong leader, who could cut through political corruption. If you take a critical look at the term he has been president, you will see that what Donald Trump is doing to our country and people; has been, and is continuing to be, the most divisive influence this country has ever known.

Donald Trump is tearing this country apart piece by piece, and person by person and we are allowing, yes, enabling him to do so. He knows how to pit good people against each other and is manically successful at what he does.

The deeply sad thing for all of us who love our country is that he does not even have a higher reason for what he does, except to enrich himself and those who follow like sheep after him.

Some say "look at the economy - it’s doing great." Ask yourself, for whom is this economy “doing great?” For the low income and middle class?