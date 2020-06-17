We must work for justice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As we move forward, we can't forget the ongoing global response to the killing of George Floyd. Thousands of people are marching in U.S. cities and around the world.

In London, Dublin, Berlin, Paris and elsewhere people have risen in opposition to Mr. Floyd's tragic murder. The world is watching as we watch ourselves on the brink of an implosion. How can we as a nation preach democracy, rule of law and human rights around the world when we ignore those same rights at home?

Protesting is as American as apple pie. Peaceful assembly is a Constitutional right. It should be encouraged, not discouraged.

We have seen many signs that encapsulate strong emotions in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It is amazing that, when some people see "Black Lives Matter" signs, they respond with " All Lives Matter" and miss the message completely.

If all lives matter, why does the data conclusively show that deaths from police violence disproportionately affect black people? If all lives matter, why are more black people incarcerated at a much higher rate than white people? If all lives matter, why is the coronavirus hitting black communities at a much greater rate?