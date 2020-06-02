We need a fabric store

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I have heard that some people are making masks for others. One lady had a stash of material. I do not. There are no yardage-type stores within miles of Napa. I have to travel many miles to find a store.

I am sure there are many people in the Valley who would would love to see something like Joanne's Fabrics.

May be all these people who want to build, build would consider bringing in such a store. for the people who miss our fabric store immensely. Do something for the ones who live here. We have many empty store fronts that need tenants.

Lynn Korn

Napa