We need a mask mandate

After hearing that Napa County was one of two of the nine Bay Area counties not to put in a mandatory indoor mask mandate, I called the Napa County Public Health Office and spoke with someone there to express my frustration and concerns with this decision.

I was told that among other things, they were hoping that the indoor mask recommendation would get more people to wear masks and were going to go along with the state guidelines, therefore a mandate wouldn't be required.

Hope is not a strategy. This is, in my opinion, a complete failure of local leadership on the part of Dr. Karen Relucio who is the Napa County Public Health Officer.

The reason we have a local public health officer is to be able to respond to conditions in the community as needed without the state being the guide.

Since the indoor mask recommendation was put in place I have seen more people wearing masks indoors, but it is not full compliance and won't be unless it is mandated. With BottleRock a month away, now is the time to act with urgency to slow down transmission and get more people vaccinated before 100,00 people from all over the country come to Napa for a three-day music festival.

Scott Yeager

Napa