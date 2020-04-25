× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As a community, we've experienced a number of disasters and crisis situations in the past to which we have always responded quickly and effectively.

I've always been amazed, humbled and thankful for our elected officials, government agencies and private citizens and their rapid and coordinated efforts to mitigate the effects of these calamities.

My question as a Napa resident and business owner is "Where Are They Now?"

I've reached out to several county officials with no response. Napa county desperately needs a plan to reopen business while keeping people safe.

Restarting our economy will take a coordinated effort by every business owner large and small - wineries, hotels, restaurants and everyone in between. But we need a plan and we need it now.

Let's resolve as a community to start to put ourselves and our county back together.

Jim Brandt

Napa