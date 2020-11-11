We need a post-Glass Fire debrief

Of concern to me is the failure to evacuate the east side of town when the fire was raging along Silverado Trail. Even when the fire crossed the road near Pope Street, residents of Vineyard Valley and Stonebridge were not told to leave. Wisely most did. I understand that CalFire is the agency that calls for evacuations. In this case, they didn't. Given the potential loss of life, the city should have stepped up to assume that role.