I was so inspired by the letter to the editor by Mr. Fernandez III ("Act now to stop global warming," May 16). His calm, well-reasoned plea for action in the climate crisis should also inspire his elders to careful consideration.
What are the means available to limit further climate trauma? We may have learned by now, that it is "pay now, or pay later."
In 2017 for example, Americans shelled out over $300 billion in losses due to extreme floods, like the Hurricane Harvey that put 100,000 homes under water. And the personal suffering from this and other disasters cannot be tallied. These extremes have been predicted by scientists for many decades.
What of solutions? There is, for example, legislation similar to that in British Columbia, Canada that lowered emissions 19 percent while the economy grew. It puts a price on carbon and rebates those fees equally to citizens. The fee gradually grows and would lower emissions 90 percent by 2050.
This would be a huge step towards the zero emissions needed. Citizens are protected from higher energy costs, and in fact, those rebates act as a stimulus that creates millions of jobs.
Because carbon costs increase, renewables out-compete dirty energy. Simple market forces are used to avoid large federal budgetary solutions and regulations.
Would this work? Dozens of Nobel Prize-winning economists and the National Academy of Sciences think so.
The act is HR 7763. Google your senators and representatives and tell them you want action.
The future of clean energy is bright and needs such a legislative boost. When carbon corporations pay for their own damages through these fees, hundreds of thousands of lives will be saved.
We must not squander the blessings of Creation and endanger the million species that will be part of the next extinction if we fail to act. One of those species might be ours.
Jan Freed
Los Angeles