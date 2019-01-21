After doing some extensive research on my own in trying to fix the clerical errors that have wreaked havoc in my personal life, I have come to one conclusion; as private citizens we need better protection from simple clerical errors.
Have you ever noticed that the people who work behind the desks of businesses such as medical offices, post offices, pharmacies, unified school districts, hospitals, health clinics, phone companies, cable companies, utility companies, so on and so forth have more access to our personal information than we do?
When trying to update my personal information such as my phone number and address, I have noticed that it would get changed back to what it was four years ago.
Now, I was thinking about this and came up with the notion that major businesses, and nonprofit agencies, and the such utilize temporary employment agencies to do data entry. Also, a lot of volunteer work is done as data entry.
Whenever I have requested a printout of the updated information at any given business, I was always told that they could not grant my request. This notion seems quite ludicrous to me because how in the world am I to confirm my updated personal information if I cannot even receive a printout of the information I had just given to whomever is inputing it into the data base?
This is a huge privacy issue that needs to be looked at very closely because I know that I am not the only one to have gone through such a catastrophic attempt to fix my life in terms of insurance, and credit reports.
It seems to me that the people behind the desk have more knowledge and access to our personal life in terms of inputting or possibly deleting pertinent information that holds our lives in their hands. I have had to work feverishly to correct clerical errors in all aspects of my life, thus putting me in a "holding pattern" and keeping me from achieving tasks and goals that are of high priority.
I have found that when trying to correct personal information, I am asked to bring in documented proof of what I am saying, thus giving me more work to do to correct the issue.
In this day and age, "identity theft" isn't just about stealing someone else's Social Security Number to obtain credit, goods, and services fraudulently. It is more about messing up a person's life so much that time and energy is spent correcting clerical errors that can be catastrophic to the victim, such as altering medical insurance, medical records and things of that nature.
In conclusion, I would hope that in writing this letter, it may reach someone who can relate to what I am trying to convey, and possibly starting better protocol for volunteers and temp agency employees who have better access to an individual's medical records and the such than the actual individual, and in having more secure protocol for data entry, protecting individuals from having to waste precious time and energy into fixing universal clerical errors that can destroy a person's life.
Donna Van Zandt
Napa