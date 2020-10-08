We need David Campbell on Napa's City Council

I enthusiastically support David Campbell for Napa City Council, District 2, because I believe he will bring needed balance to the decision making in our city. As a former C.E.O. of a large winery and current small business owner, David is aware of the needs of our local businesses. Additionally, as an advocate for social justice and environmental sustainability, he is committed to addressing the needs of local residents, our workforce (much of which cannot afford to live here), and the environment.
For too long, Napans have been complaining that our City Council overrides the wishes of local residents in favor of the economic interests of large outside corporations and the out-of-control development of the tourism industry. Even when our City Council meetings have been flooded by the public, our council members have largely ignored our outcries when they are in contrast with the wishes of big business.
Outside developers and corporations are not concerned with the impacts their projects have on our community, our health, and our environment. With David, I feel confident that our voices will be heard and the needs of our community will be represented. David does not even accept corporate donations, so his positions on issues cannot later be influenced by money.
Finally, of great importance to me as an environmental activist, I am thrilled that David’s platform states that environmental sustainability is one of his top priorities. I am further impressed to see a candidate who understands the connection between synthetic pesticides, the decline of the health of the soil, and climate change.
For years, many of us have been advocating for the city and county of Napa to ban all synthetic pesticides on public properties. We have even submitted model Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs successfully used by other cities that have chosen to move away from pesticides.
Thanks to the leadership of the city manager, Steve Potter, who heard our collective voices, the use of glyphosate (i.e., Roundup) was banned on all city properties in 2019. However, the city of Napa merely replaced it with other toxic pesticides. We have photographs documenting herbicidal spraying right next to the Napa River on two different occasions, even though the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) guidelines for one of these products caution about its use near water and its potential for runoff.
These "regrettable substitutions" (as they are referred to in science) continue to endanger our public health, our pets, pollinators, wildlife, watersheds, and the health of the soil and its ability to sequester carbon. We don't have to argue these points to David. He has already connected the scientific dots and has stated that one of his priorities is to "address climate change by banning city use of synthetic pesticides.”
We need David Campbell on our City Council.
Carol Nagle, Co-chair
Go Organic Committee, Napa County Progressive Alliance
