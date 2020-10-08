We need David Campbell on Napa's City Council

I enthusiastically support David Campbell for Napa City Council, District 2, because I believe he will bring needed balance to the decision making in our city. As a former C.E.O. of a large winery and current small business owner, David is aware of the needs of our local businesses. Additionally, as an advocate for social justice and environmental sustainability, he is committed to addressing the needs of local residents, our workforce (much of which cannot afford to live here), and the environment.

For too long, Napans have been complaining that our City Council overrides the wishes of local residents in favor of the economic interests of large outside corporations and the out-of-control development of the tourism industry. Even when our City Council meetings have been flooded by the public, our council members have largely ignored our outcries when they are in contrast with the wishes of big business.

Outside developers and corporations are not concerned with the impacts their projects have on our community, our health, and our environment. With David, I feel confident that our voices will be heard and the needs of our community will be represented. David does not even accept corporate donations, so his positions on issues cannot later be influenced by money.