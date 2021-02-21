We need leadership to prevent more devastating fires

Since 2017 wildfires have created a crisis of epic proportions for Napa County. Just last year the Hennessey/LNU and Glass Fires cost Napa County $3.7 billion in losses. As Winston Churchill said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste,” yet that is exactly what’s happening.

We’re just five months away from the beginning of the next fire season and nothing has been accomplished to mitigate these wildfires except talk. There is no leadership anywhere on the horizon. Not the Governor, not CalFire, not the Board of Supervisors.

Before the fires:

The condition of our forests was and is one of benign neglect. Since 1904 when the Forest Service started suppressing wildfires our forests have become clogged with too many trees and brush, which then weakens our forests from too much competition and makes them more susceptible to fire, disease and drought.

The Fire:

CalFire was overwhelmed with the Glass Fire and prioritized saving lives and not structures. This is not a criticism of CalFire, it is simply reality. The folks at Behrens, Ritchie Creek and Sherwin all evacuated Sunday night as they were told to do. However, because they weren’t allowed to return Monday, they lost their wineries.