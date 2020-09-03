Oh, but our atmosphere is big, you say. We are just little humans; we can’t possibly affect the weather.

It’s very simple: put a few yeast cells in a closed Petri dish with some oxygen and sugar, and they will gobble it up, grow until they choke on their own waste (carbon dioxide).

It’s a parable for humanity. Our breathable atmosphere is only five miles deep around our earth. There are limits to fresh water, and clean soil. In other words, it’s a closed system. The industrial revolution has grown our human population exponentially. We have also pumped more waste (in the form of greenhouse gases) into our environment than it can absorb gracefully. We continue to destroy the forests that could help absorb carbon dioxide. We see the effects in erratic weather patterns, drenching hurricanes and fierce fires. It was all predicted. Not by a political party. By science.

We must wake up. The dream that we can do as we please is small minded and short sighted, and now, it is dangerous. We are connected, our actions do count, and we can cause harm to our limited environmental system -- and therefore to ourselves.

It is not a pretty picture. We need leadership to support climate action in every country on this planet. Each one of us must take the lead in our own lives to support positive change in any way that we can.