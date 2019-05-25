In her commentary on May 18, Jasmin Tuffaha Gutierrez decries the "bad math" of new motherhood ("California can fix the bad math of new motherhood").
She points out how miserly California is in its provision of parental leave to new mothers. Compared to other industrialized nations, she asserts, the support for new mothers is inadequate and stress inducing. And she has not even taken into account the financial burden of becoming a new mother.
According to a 2016 study, the average cost of an uncomplicated vaginal birth in the San Francisco area was $15,204. The average cost of a c-section was $21,799. These are average costs; some area hospitals charged as much as $28,541 for a straightforward vaginal birth.
How does this compare with the point of service cost in other industrialized nations? In France, Britain, Canada, Taiwan etc. that cost is $0.
Additionally, and perhaps not surprisingly, the maternal mortality and the infant mortality rates here are the highest among industrialized countries.
Clearly there is a problem. But there is also a solution; universal single-payer health care - Medicare for All - for all Californians and for all Americans. Medicare for All bills have been introduced in both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives and they merit our strong support.
Sadly, Nancy Pelosi prefers duct tape repairs to the ACA. And there is no single-payer legislation pending in California for Gavin Newsom, who campaigned on a pledge to introduce single-payer insurance in our State, has reneged on his promises. We need Medicare for All now.
It is time for the politicians to listen to the American public; not to the for-profit health insurance industry.
David Campbell
Napa