We need more transit

This is a response to the plan of MTC to spend millions on a bus system; when the MTC needs to move towards a 21st-century transportation system. And that my friends means the use of light rail, our ferry system, self-driving people movers whether buses, vans, cars, or ??, and of course walking and bicycling.

The use of private cars, even the self-driving variety, to commute to the city or to the vineyards must diminish, right. There are existing rights of way to connect light rail to the Vallejo ferries and connecting to the Sonoma county light rail system is an obvious win-win for both counties.

Expanding the use of the Wine Train trackage for use of vineyard workers and wine enthusiasts, preferably for free, paid by the wineries, seems like another no-brainer. Adding linkage to east side properties may be a challenge, but one I'm sure can be creatively addressed, Maybe the Silverado Trail can be repurposed for making a Wine Train loop around the valley?

Decreasing the use of cars in the valley will enhance everyone's experience of our good fortune; but using empty buses is hardly productive.

Leo E. Myers

Yountville

