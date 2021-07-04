We need smoke-free rules for multi-unit housing

On June 1 we presented to the City Council of American Canyon to educate them about two very important issues that affect many people in the community: smoking in multi-unit housing and the sale of flavored tobacco products.

We are very concerned about this issue because research clearly demonstrates that secondhand (and thirdhand) smoke is dangerous for everyone, but particularly for children, the elderly, and individuals impacted by medical conditions and disabilities. According to the Surgeon General, exposure to secondhand smoke may give as many as 300,000 children under the age of 18 months bronchitis and pneumonia.

For residents of multi-unit housing (e.g., apartment buildings and condominiums), secondhand smoke migrates from other units and common areas and travels through doorways, cracks in walls, electrical lines, plumbing, and ventilation systems. The effects of secondhand smoke in multi-unit housing disproportionately impact lower-income families and children.

You may say, “but I should be able to smoke in my own home” and our response is “not if your choice can make my child sick.” You may say, “then just move” and our response may be “but I can’t afford to move.”