We need to believe that immediate crisis is short term

Thanks to the Napa county and city government officials who are struggling with the difficult balance between keeping Napa residents and visitors safe from exposure to COVID-19 and limiting the resulting financial hardship.

I want to draw your attention to a report prepared for the Federal Reserve Board in late March by Sergio Correia, Stephan Luck and Emil Verner that found that cities that implemented early and extensive social distancing including business closures suffered no adverse economic effects over the medium term.

On the contrary, cities that intervened earlier and more aggressively experienced a relative increase in real economic activity after the pandemic subsided. The report suggests that pandemics can have substantial short term economic costs, but that social distancing including business closures can lead to both better economic outcomes and lower mortality rates.

This is a frightening and difficult time for all of us. We need to believe that this immediate crisis is short term. We need to work together to support those in need while protecting everyone from the serious implications caused by COVID-19.

Patricia M. Lynch

Napa