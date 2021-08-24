We need to expand broadband coverage

The pandemic demonstrated the importance of online connectivity as we pursued telehealth, remote work and school. But it also underscored the shortcomings of the underlying infrastructure.
Many communities, especially in low-income or rural neighborhoods, do not have adequate access to the internet. It’s a situation that’s contributing to the digital divide.
That needs to change.
Here in Napa County, there have been a number of projects to advance broadband internet, including boosting the coverage and reliability of highspeed cell data. Local leaders should be lauded for advancing this critical connectivity, and I look forward to continued progress.
A small but vocal number of critics consistently fight against expanded coverage. They would have you believe wireless internet poses a health risk. It’s the kind of baseless, unscientific talk associated with online conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. This, too, has been debunked. The only real harm is in not expanding internet access to people who need it most.
We need a holistic approach to plugging holes in our coverage. This includes expanded fiber optic cable, cell towers and small cell equipment.
It’s why I’ve written Senate Bill 556, which is a commonsense measure to accelerate deployment of reliable, high-speed wireless broadband infrastructure. It would improve access in communities throughout the state by bringing California into compliance with federal laws that are being ignored or disregarded by some local jurisdictions throughout California.
SB 556 is a critical part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $6 billion investment to transform internet access across our state.
Part of the way it works is by removing barriers to increasing access to 5G wireless connectivity for local communities.
And the biggest hurdle right now is the backlog of permits for telecom companies seeking to gain access to locally owned poles for wireless “small cell” deployment. Simply put, the process is bogged down in bureaucratic red tape.
My bill would leverage existing infrastructure, allowing wireless service providers to deploy high-speed, fixed wireless broadband equipment in communities where installing fiber and coaxial cable to households and small businesses is next to impossible.
The bill preserves and conforms with all state and local design and safety regulations for small cells, including new regulations that have been adopted in recent years around wildfire safety, prevention and resilience.
SB 556 is widely supported by educators, businesses and equity groups. It was approved in the Senate with overwhelming support and will be voted on next in the Assembly before being sent to the governor for his signature. This is one piece of the puzzle and it is complementary to work that is being considered at the local level.
I urge everyone who values improved connectivity for all – and the truth – to see beyond the misinformation and spin and support local efforts to expand access.
State Sen. Bill Dodd
D-Napa