We need to expand broadband coverage

SB 556 is a critical part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $6 billion investment to transform internet access across our state.

Part of the way it works is by removing barriers to increasing access to 5G wireless connectivity for local communities.

And the biggest hurdle right now is the backlog of permits for telecom companies seeking to gain access to locally owned poles for wireless “small cell” deployment. Simply put, the process is bogged down in bureaucratic red tape.

My bill would leverage existing infrastructure, allowing wireless service providers to deploy high-speed, fixed wireless broadband equipment in communities where installing fiber and coaxial cable to households and small businesses is next to impossible.

The bill preserves and conforms with all state and local design and safety regulations for small cells, including new regulations that have been adopted in recent years around wildfire safety, prevention and resilience.

SB 556 is widely supported by educators, businesses and equity groups. It was approved in the Senate with overwhelming support and will be voted on next in the Assembly before being sent to the governor for his signature. This is one piece of the puzzle and it is complementary to work that is being considered at the local level.