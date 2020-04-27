We need to require masks in Napa County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

On April 23 I emailed Napa County Public Health Director Dr. Regucio to ask what medical/scientific data she relied upon to support her decision that Napa County should not mandate that masks be worn in public.

Her office responded by email, and stated that that Dr. Relucio primarily relied on data. The only "data" listed in their email was "the successes of the Shelter at Home orders in Napa County, and how the doubling time of cases has continue to greatly improve (best among all Bay Area counties)."

If this is the "data" upon which Dr. Regucio relied, we are in trouble. This "data" ignores the fact that Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said last week that he anticipates the U.S. will endure another coronavirus outbreak in the fall, as well as the fact that the remaining Bay Area counties require face masks, which has undoubtedly affected Napa County's numbers. We do not live in a vacuum.

I also do not understand why Napa County is the only Bay Area county not part of the Bay Area public health coalition. We benefit from their decisions. Are we somehow exempt from the burdens -- like masks? Is there a reason we're out of the loop?