We need to require masks in Napa County

On April 23 I emailed Napa County Public Health Director Dr. Regucio to ask what medical/scientific data she relied upon to support her decision that Napa County should not mandate that masks be worn in public.
Her office responded by email, and stated that that Dr. Relucio primarily relied on data. The only "data" listed in their email was "the successes of the Shelter at Home orders in Napa County, and how the doubling time of cases has continue to greatly improve (best among all Bay Area counties)."
If this is the "data" upon which Dr. Regucio relied, we are in trouble. This "data" ignores the fact that Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said last week that he anticipates the U.S. will endure another coronavirus outbreak in the fall, as well as the fact that the remaining Bay Area counties require face masks, which has undoubtedly affected Napa County's numbers. We do not live in a vacuum.
I also do not understand why Napa County is the only Bay Area county not part of the Bay Area public health coalition. We benefit from their decisions. Are we somehow exempt from the burdens -- like masks? Is there a reason we're out of the loop?
Further, the notion that Napa County should relax restrictions to allow golfing is absurd. Some may say that golf is a non-contact sport. But is it an essential business? What about the clerks that will process the golfers' payments, the waitstaff that will serve them food and beverages, and the person(s) who will handle their equipment? Are these essential workers? What protections will they be offered? Will the golf courses serve locals or are tourists also allowed? Where will the tourists stay? In "essential" hotels? Where will they eat? And on and on and on.
I'm not safe when I'm getting groceries or in other public areas where others are nearby, who don't wear masks and don't abide by the 6-foot rule. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the general public should be wearing cloth masks if they cannot keep a safe distance from others.
I assume that Napa County's public health officials do not have a better understanding of the COVID-19 health crisis than Dr. Fauci. Accordingly, they should follow his lead and that of the other Bay Area counties and require masks in public now.
Lola Ellwein
Napa
