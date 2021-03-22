We need to solve St. Helena's water crisis

Paradise is in serious trouble. We are so blessed to live in the Napa Valley. And every time I leave and return, upon hitting Yountville, I get that same exquisite feeling that we first had when we moved here 36 years ago.

But our situation is not the same as it was back then. So much has changed. In 1985, I’ll bet there was just a handful of second homes. Now it seems that we are pushing close to 50%. That dramatic change has resulted in our “Missing Middle-class.” It means that 78% of those working around here come from somewhere else -many more than an hour away. It also means few children for our schools, fewer for our PTA, service clubs, sport coaches, and churches.

Compounding that loss is our current water crisis, which is a combination of poor water decisions made by our city leaders decades ago and the current fickleness of our weather. Our water situation was made abundantly clear to me during a recent meeting I was having with Erica Smithies, then head of our Public Works Department. The purpose of the meeting was to review the water-related elements of the proposal our organization, the Saint Helena Housing Coalition (SHHC) is preparing relative to an offer to the city for affordable housing on their Adams Street property.