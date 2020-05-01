We need to wear masks

Perhaps grocery stores should require shoppers to wear masks — especially in the produce section. Recently, I watched a woman and man, neither wearing a mask, wandering among the produce, talking loudly to each other most of the time. I could just see their germs spewing out over the fruits and vegetables.

Why is it so hard for some people to think of their own safety and that of others? The time may come when a steward stands at the door of a grocery store behind a protective barrier enforcing a notice: No Mask- No Shop.

Or maybe the produce section will be fenced off and only people with masks will be allowed inside.

Sudie Pollock

Napa

