We put our trust in Coach Troy Mott

The recent article by Vince D’Adamo, celebrating the Napa High Indians' success, was quite a tribute to the Napa High football teams from 1979-2016 ("Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa High set grid bar high for 38 years," Dec. 28, 2020).

Unfortunately, some people can only bring up the negative aspects of a program, instead of understanding what positive effects an athletic team can have on so many young men and women ("Article swept awful events under the rug," Jan. 14).

I want to be very clear, that I do not condone the actions of what may, or may not have taken place in the Napa High locker room that led to the dismissal of Coach Mott, and the ultimate dismantling of the Napa High football program. I feel very bad for all of the victims of this incident and can only hope that as the district moves forward, that none of the events will linger on and on.