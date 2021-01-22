We put our trust in Coach Troy Mott

The recent article by Vince D’Adamo, celebrating the Napa High Indians' success, was quite a tribute to the Napa High football teams from 1979-2016 ("Napa Valley Teams Remembered: Napa High set grid bar high for 38 years," Dec. 28, 2020).
Unfortunately, some people can only bring up the negative aspects of a program, instead of understanding what positive effects an athletic team can have on so many young men and women ("Article swept awful events under the rug," Jan. 14).
I want to be very clear, that I do not condone the actions of what may, or may not have taken place in the Napa High locker room that led to the dismissal of Coach Mott, and the ultimate dismantling of the Napa High football program. I feel very bad for all of the victims of this incident and can only hope that as the district moves forward, that none of the events will linger on and on.
That being said, I take it very personally that such an attack has been leveled against Troy Mott, and the program that he ran for so long. My son played in the Napa High football program for four years, and he has nothing but the utmost respect for Coach Mott and the rest of his staff. Those years at Napa High, and all of the teammates, staff and teachers, remain, my son, Kyle’s, favorite time in life. The life skills learned, along with the blood, sweat and tears, will remain with him for a lifetime.
As I reflect on those very years that Troy Mott was head coach at Napa High, I can’t forget the excitement that the football team, not only at Napa, but Vintage also, brought to our little town of Napa. It has been a pleasure to be able to announce games, and have a bird’s eye view, of some of the great athletic talent to come through this valley. I will continue to watch in wonder, as these young athletes put forth their best efforts on the field, and off.
I have enjoyed all the stories the Napa Valley Register has published about past teams, and future stars in the county, nice to have something positive to read with the s show that has consumed our world in the last year.
In closing, I just want to say that my family placed our trust in Coach Troy Mott, and it is still paying dividends today. Teachers and mentors are often overlooked, but our city and county should be very proud of all the extra time our educators put in. Troy is in the Napa High Athletic Hall of Fame, and in my eyes, should be recognized for all that extra time he puts in at the school he grew up idolizing, attending, playing and coaching for.
Michael Duey Green
Napa