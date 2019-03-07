The recent Napa County Planning Commission meeting was an overflow situation, and I wasn't able to speak, but I did want to say that the spirit and the law of the Ag Preserve are worth the fight.
It's sad watching some citizens and corporations do everything they can to work around it, weaken it and fight it. The sneaky tricks from the No on C crowd created a whole new generation of community activists.
We're not happy, we're watching, and we'll be calling all those that work so hard to threaten the Ag Preserve into account.
Steve Sando
Napa