I appreciated Kent Cohea’s letter of May 9 ("Think of the one who has no choice"). I’m sure he wrote from the heart, and in a perfect world every pregnancy would produce a child who would be loved, nurtured and protected for all his or her young life. That is what all of us – especially pro-choice supporters – want to happen.
However, this is not a perfect world; and I will write from my heart. I have personally seen the ravages that abuse, neglect and abandonment can wreak on innocent children who were born to a parent(s) who didn’t want them, were living in poverty and could not support them, or could not parent the child in a healthy way – perhaps because they themselves were victims of parental abuse spanning several generations. This happens.
These children are the ones who “suffer the most.” These children don’t enjoy “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.” Why would anyone want to subject an innocent baby to such a parent? Only those who are pro-birth, not truly pro-life.
I believe that most women who consider abortion have the welfare of the baby as the first consideration. It is not just a selfish act for a woman’s “personal satisfaction.”
Mr. Cohea mentions “concerned fathers.” Many women who contemplate abortion have no “concerned father” or partner available. We all know young women who have been told “So long, Toots” after informing the “father” she is pregnant. Women in loving, healthy relationships are going to include their partner in such considerations. It goes without saying.
Mr. Cohea writes “. . . true love isn’t expressed through personal satisfaction but from personal sacrifice.” Believe me, giving up a baby through abortion or adoption is as emotionally wrenching and personal a sacrifice as there is, and it’s done for the welfare of the baby. If that isn’t true love, I don’t know what is.
Every child deserves a loving, nurturing upbringing. Unfortunately, in our imperfect world, that doesn’t always happen. This is why I continue to say we must support and care for children in our community who are living now in poverty, abuse and neglect. They are the ones who need our help the most.
Lastly, Roe v. Wade recognized a Constitutional “right of privacy” that gave redress to women who for centuries were denied their basic human rights by a patriarchal society. It was time.
Martha Wise
Napa