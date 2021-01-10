On behalf of past and present Friends of the Napa River, we want to acknowledge the tremendous contribution Mayor Jill Techel has made to the Napa community during her decades of service.
She began her public service as a board member for the Napa Valley Unified School District. She was then appointed to Napa's City Council in 1996 after the death of Mayor Ed Solomon. In 2005 she was elected mayor of the city of Napa, a role she has held until retiring last month.
Mayor Jill's leadership style has been one of collaboration: listening, researching and then acting with integrity. During her 24 years, Napa has seen many challenges: flooding, fires, earthquakes, recessions and now COVID-19. Whenever a crisis arose, she "showed up" with actions and compassion to help our community get through it.
She was instrumental in procuring funding for the Flood Control Project through active persuasion locally, in Sacramento and Washington D.C. She had the vision and knowledge of how beneficial "A Living River" Flood Project would be to the city of Napa and Napa County.
When the fruits of the flood project created a development boom, Mayor Techel has worked hard to find a balance between local needs and tourist-oriented land uses. She has worked well with our city and county elected officials and staffs. She has done countless on-site visits, meetings in the community, trips, and hearings to help our city.
One of her "hats" has been to shepherd the Leadership Napa Valley program that has informed and inspired hundreds of Napans to pursue community service. Many of Friends board members have had the privilege of being part of this program.
We salute Mayor Jill for all she has done for our community. We especially appreciate her significant efforts to realize the Napa River Flood Project, the first environmentally driven flood project by the Army Corp of Engineers, that has made such a profoundly positive impact on Napa.
Thank you and cheers to you, Jill. Hope you now can have more time with your family and especially those grandchildren; you deserve it. Happy New Year and a better 2021.
PS- Friends of the Napa River are very excited about the recent news regarding Congressman Mike Thompson's efforts to get funding to complete our flood project that will significantly protect more areas of our community.
Bernhard Krevet, Francie Winnen, and Bob Zlomke, President
Friends of the Napa River