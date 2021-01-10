We salute Mayor Jill for all she has done for our community

On behalf of past and present Friends of the Napa River, we want to acknowledge the tremendous contribution Mayor Jill Techel has made to the Napa community during her decades of service.

She began her public service as a board member for the Napa Valley Unified School District. She was then appointed to Napa's City Council in 1996 after the death of Mayor Ed Solomon. In 2005 she was elected mayor of the city of Napa, a role she has held until retiring last month.

Mayor Jill's leadership style has been one of collaboration: listening, researching and then acting with integrity. During her 24 years, Napa has seen many challenges: flooding, fires, earthquakes, recessions and now COVID-19. Whenever a crisis arose, she "showed up" with actions and compassion to help our community get through it.

She was instrumental in procuring funding for the Flood Control Project through active persuasion locally, in Sacramento and Washington D.C. She had the vision and knowledge of how beneficial "A Living River" Flood Project would be to the city of Napa and Napa County.