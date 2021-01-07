We should mandate teaching of ethics

Many senators and representatives who are supporting Trump's illegal overthrow of election results have gone to prestigious schools. However, these high-powered educations appear to have lacked an important subject — ethics.
Ethics should be taught from Kindergarten through university. It's clear that this has not been done.
To eliminate corruption in our government we need people
• who know right from wrong and choose to do the right thing;
• who know the constitution and choose to honor their oaths to defend it;
• who know they have been put into office by their constituents and choose to work across the aisle to make people's lives better;
• who know that Big Money will try to buy them and choose to put their constituents' interests above their own;
• who know that others may try to bully them into improper behavior and choose to follow the rule of law.
Ethics dictate how we treat one another, a fundamental requirement for living in a country of equals. We should incorporate ethics into the core curricula.
Joanne C. Fox
Napa