We should mandate teaching of ethics

Many senators and representatives who are supporting Trump's illegal overthrow of election results have gone to prestigious schools. However, these high-powered educations appear to have lacked an important subject — ethics.

Ethics should be taught from Kindergarten through university. It's clear that this has not been done.

To eliminate corruption in our government we need people

• who know right from wrong and choose to do the right thing;

• who know the constitution and choose to honor their oaths to defend it;

• who know they have been put into office by their constituents and choose to work across the aisle to make people's lives better;

• who know that Big Money will try to buy them and choose to put their constituents' interests above their own;

• who know that others may try to bully them into improper behavior and choose to follow the rule of law.

Ethics dictate how we treat one another, a fundamental requirement for living in a country of equals. We should incorporate ethics into the core curricula.

Joanne C. Fox

Napa