We recently saw Congress make a half-hearted attempt to address the problem of surprise medical bills. It’s no wonder that this issue is a priority. In 40% of hospital visits, insured patients get stuck with surprise medical bills. These bills average $628 for emergency care and $2,000 for hospital admissions. The vast majority of households filing for bankruptcy due to medical bills have health insurance.
The real issue Congress needs to address is our healthcare system itself. Unlike every other industrialized country, we have a patchwork quilt of plans and networks that result in less care and more cost.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Single-payer Medicare for All would cover everyone in the country for all their medical needs, paying doctors and hospitals directly. It would also provide each of us with a choice of any doctor or hospital. We would all get the care that we need without financial stress or insurance company bureaucracy standing in our way. Until we adopt Single-payer Medicare for All, we shouldn’t be surprised that we’ll continue to get hit with high medical bills, unexpected or not.
Paul Gridley
Napa