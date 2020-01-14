My wife, Tracy, and I are residents of Soda Canyon and lost our house in the 2017 fires. We are both thankful and proud that we were among some of the first families to move back. This was accomplished due to the efforts of several people including Alfredo Pedroza.
Pedroza, as my county supervisor, brought common sense and good judgment to quickly solve several issues that would have caused big delays and cost overruns in our rebuild.
I also know that Soda Canyon road has been a priority for Pedroza. He has recently secured the funding needed to improve the condition and safety of the road.
I have known Alfredo for several years, as we have been in a service club together and volunteer on nonprofit boards together. Alfredo has worked hard for our district and will no doubt continue to advocate for us.
You have free articles remaining.
We are proud to support Alfredo.
Todd and Tracy Walker
Napa