Over the last 40 years, we have had the pleasure of knowing Supervisor Belia Ramos. We raised our family alongside the Ramos family, starting at the St. Helena Co-Op Nursery School at the old Rutherford School House, farmed together in our beautiful Valley and had the opportunity work with Belia when she was an employee of Congressman Mike Thompson and as a Supervisor for the 5th District of Napa County.
Her representation of the residents of American Canyon, where she has chosen to make her home, is dedicated and engaged.
During the 2017 wildfires, we knew that we could rely on information shared by Belia on the latest evacuations and containment numbers and felt that she truly had not only the residents of the 5th District, but our community of St. Helena at the forefront of her work. Her work in keeping our entire community informed and engaged will not be forgotten.
While the fires are the most visible work Belia has engaged in, we also want to share her accomplishments in protecting our county.
Over Belia’s term as a member of the Board of Supervisors, she has shown an understanding of how to balance our agricultural way of life with the needs of a growing population in American Canyon through her ability to find solutions for increased pressures of housing, traffic congestion and water usage.
Specifically, we were thrilled to see the movement on the Devlin Road expansion, forward momentum on the Redwood Grove Home Ownership community and the Valley View project, which is the first senior housing project in our community, and are interested in the results of the Ground Water Sustainability Agency, which is focused on oversight of our water resources.
In attending the candidate forum hosted by the American Canyon Chamber of Commerce, we were shocked to hear that one of the solutions proposed by a candidate to the Board of Supervisors was to install parking meters at wineries in order to raise funding for transportation issues.
The issues before us require viable, well-thought-out solutions and Belia Ramos has shown over her tenure that she is engaged, thoughtful and dedicated to solutions that improve the quality of life for all our residents.
We encourage the residents of the 5th Supervisorial District to re-elect Supervisor Belia Ramos.
Bob and Verna Steinhauer
St. Helena