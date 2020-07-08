× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. Declaration of Independence begins with: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Our constitution begins: “We the people.”

Nevertheless, self-described “gentlemen” 160 years ago, tried and failed to continue slavery. They were not replaced.

We capitalists, socialists, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Muslims, Christians, Atheists, old, young, male, female, gay, transgender, yellow, black, brown, rich, poor, homeless, Asian, Indian, veterans, students, athletes, mechanics, musicians and -- whatever -- are imperfect and diverse but, we believe that each of us, all of us, have unalienable rights, that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Claim “personal rights.” Erect statues of bigots, racists and traitors in our parks and schools. Parade with guns in your camo suits. Flaunt your Confederate flag, incomprehensibly, next to our United States flag. Call us, who are different or don’t agree, “bleeding hearts,” “libtards,” “snowflakes.” Use the “N” word.