The U.S. Declaration of Independence begins with: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Our constitution begins: “We the people.”
Nevertheless, self-described “gentlemen” 160 years ago, tried and failed to continue slavery. They were not replaced.
We capitalists, socialists, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, Muslims, Christians, Atheists, old, young, male, female, gay, transgender, yellow, black, brown, rich, poor, homeless, Asian, Indian, veterans, students, athletes, mechanics, musicians and -- whatever -- are imperfect and diverse but, we believe that each of us, all of us, have unalienable rights, that include life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Claim “personal rights.” Erect statues of bigots, racists and traitors in our parks and schools. Parade with guns in your camo suits. Flaunt your Confederate flag, incomprehensibly, next to our United States flag. Call us, who are different or don’t agree, “bleeding hearts,” “libtards,” “snowflakes.” Use the “N” word.
We never met George Floyd or the woman who filmed an officer choking him to death, but know this: We are the people. George was our best friend, brother or whatever. She is our daughter, sister, or, whatever.
“Black Lives Matter” matters to all of us. Painting out the signs will not prevent a Juneteenth national holiday. The last Confederate president of the United States sympathizes with a few Charlottesville, white supremacists that chanted “we will not be replaced.”
We, the people, are mad as hell. Your paraphernalia and ideals are trash that will not be replaced.
John Chapman
Napa and Newport, Oregon
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!