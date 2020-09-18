We wholeheartedly endorse Beth Painter for Napa City Council

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We are very proud to wholeheartedly endorse Beth Painter for Napa's District 4 City Council seat. We have known Beth for over 20 years. She is a born leader, tireless in her dedication to our Napa community and one of the smartest people we know. More than anything else, Beth is a pragmatic listener with the courage to do the right thing and make good decisions after careful consideration.

Beth has the experience and leadership skills the city of Napa needs now more than ever as we face unprecedented decisions affecting the future of our city. Skilled, bright, dedicated and proven experienced leadership is what Beth Painter has prepared her whole life to selflessly give to Napa. We are honored and grateful that she is stepping up to be of service to us all in these challenging times.

Napa will be lucky to have Beth Painter serving us as a seasoned and skilled leader.

Please join us in supporting Beth Painter for City Council District 4.

Dorothy and John Salmon

Napa