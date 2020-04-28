We will overcome and rebound

These are difficult and unprecedented times. Locally, we have overcome floods, earthquakes, fires and we will overcome this pandemic.

Right now, there are many local families and individuals suffering from hardship and stress. But at the same time, we have incredible people working to keep our community healthy and safe.

To our health care professionals, thank you for being on the front line of this emergency.

Thank you, Napa County, for your commitment to the Shelter-In-Home Order and the efforts in place to protect us. Together, we will overcome and rebound from this pandemic.

Alfredo Pedroza

Supervisor, District 4

