Wearing your mask help severyone

Recently I saw Jeff Behar of Napa interviewed on Channel 7 news. He was asked about wearing a mask. He said it was no big deal and was to protect both himself and others. He went on to say that some people were not wearing their masks correctly, their nose was not covered, only their mouth and that this was almost the same as not wearing a mask.
Then in the Register on July 30, Dr. Brittany L. Goss stated the same exact words ("Where is our #NapaStrong right now?"). I would like to personally thank both of them as I agree and have seen many people wearing a mask without covering their nose.
I hope when people read this they will consider wearing their mask correctly for every ones benefit.
Lynn Korn
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.