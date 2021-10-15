Welcome assistance from a stranger

I am an 87-year-old bicyclist. I bicycle every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a weekly total of about 44 miles. I credit the bicycle riding with keeping me is relatively good health.

So, on a windy day recently, I was riding on Redwood Road in the very narrow section with lots of sharp curves when suddenly my bicycle malfunctioned. A first. The chain had come off. It is an electric assist bicycle and quite heavy. Much heavier than my previous bicycles.

So there I was. Almost two miles from home. I walked back until I got to the first cross street with more space between me and the passing cars. I thought of walking my bicycle home. I could do that but I did not think it would be a pleasure.

Very soon an older model pick-up truck swung into the cross street and the young friendly driver asked if I needed a lift. Well, I guess I did! He quickly jumped out of the pick-up and lifted my heavy bicycle into the bed of his pick-up and asked about my home. I told him and off we went.