Welcome assistance from a stranger

I am an 87-year-old bicyclist. I bicycle every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for a weekly total of about 44 miles. I credit the bicycle riding with keeping me is relatively good health.
So, on a windy day recently, I was riding on Redwood Road in the very narrow section with lots of sharp curves when suddenly my bicycle malfunctioned. A first. The chain had come off. It is an electric assist bicycle and quite heavy. Much heavier than my previous bicycles.
So there I was. Almost two miles from home. I walked back until I got to the first cross street with more space between me and the passing cars. I thought of walking my bicycle home. I could do that but I did not think it would be a pleasure.
Very soon an older model pick-up truck swung into the cross street and the young friendly driver asked if I needed a lift. Well, I guess I did! He quickly jumped out of the pick-up and lifted my heavy bicycle into the bed of his pick-up and asked about my home. I told him and off we went.
When we got to my house, he lifted my ailing bicycle out of his pick-up and set it, wheels up, on the street. He looked over the chain guard and pointed to a Phillips screw. “Do you have a screwdriver” he asked. Well, I surely did and went into my garage to retrieve it for him. In about 60 seconds he had the chain guard removed and the chain back properly attached to the bicycle. And the chain guard was quickly reattached. I hardly knew what to say to this wonderful young man.
I am sure I said, “Thank You.” But I wish I would have said much more about how much I appreciated his help.
And off he went.
Charlie Ray
Napa