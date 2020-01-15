Thank you Mimi Adams for your column in the Jan. 7 paper ("Napa Farmers Market: Thoughts for the New Year"). Welcome to your new position.
The paragraph regarding ringing the Storytime bell brought a big grin to my face because I started Storytime at the Farmers Market in 2003. The bell was donated to Storytime a couple of years later. Unfortunately, I don't recall the name of the volunteer story reader who donated it. It thrills me to know it's still in use.
Also, thank you for the Herby Cauliflower Salad with Chickpeas recipe. I'm going to cook that this week.
Roberta J. Goodin
Napa