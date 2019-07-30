Don Evans was everything as described in the Register’s July 28, 2019 article about him, and more ("Napa schools say goodbye to Don Evans, a man who 'lives in our students'"). A true “man for all seasons.”
Example: 30 years ago, he brought his talent, commitment, to devote time to an ad hoc, multi-sport committee to improve NVUSD sports fields. The “Fields For You” committee had representatives from local youth and adult sports organizations and city of Napa Parks and Recreation. The goal was to develop partnerships to improve and maintaining school fields to meet the needs of the schools, the sports organizations and the nearby communities.
I had the pleasure of working with Don on this committee representing the Napa Youth Soccer League (now Napa United). This was in addition to Don’s other NVUSD responsibilities and included evening meetings of the committee and the preparation needed. Don always did his homework, was well-spoken, always very pleasant; a true gentleman.
Our community will have continuing benefits from his dedication as he has left us with many legacies.
John Pearson
Napa