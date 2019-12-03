I have to admit I shook this morning, Nov. 30, when I opened my NV Register to the front page and found the article announcing the retirement of Napa County Library Director Danis Kreimeier ("Having wrought many changes, Napa library director Danis Kreimeier stepping down").
Library Director Danis Kreimeier talks about keeping libraries relevant in the 21st century.
Ms. Kreimeier has made great strides in upgrading of our library system. As the leader of one of the most important service entities in our area, she has made improvements in the structures, availability of articles to be checked out and employee input. Much of her accomplishment is listed in the article.
Employee input is seen in notices on the stacks announcing staff recommendations. Staff is able to share their reading pleasures with whoever reads these unobtrusive signs. Though Ms. Kreimeier is the leader, my hunch is that some of the changes came about due to her willingness to listen to suggestions from staff.
As a former library commissioner and volunteer of the Napa Library, as well as library patron, I want to congratulate Ms. Kreimeier on her retirement, say "well done" and acknowledge her leadership.
Thank you.
Roberta J. Goodin
Napa