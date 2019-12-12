How many PG&E shareholders were forced from their homes as wildfires were about to reduce possessions and lifetimes of memories to ash? Virtually none.
I am looking for any way available to express my keen support for Mr. Murphy’s very complete letter to the editor titled “Behind California’s fire lines.” His research is extremely valuable for setting our infrastructure goals and priorities. His conclusions are our marching orders.
David E. Loberg
Napa
