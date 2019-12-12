{{featured_button_text}}
Behind California's fire lines

Behind California's fire lines

How many PG&E shareholders were forced from their homes as wildfires were about to reduce possessions and lifetimes of memories to ash? Virtually none.

I am looking for any way available to express my keen support for Mr. Murphy’s very complete letter to the editor titled “Behind California’s fire lines.” His research is extremely valuable for setting our infrastructure goals and priorities. His conclusions are our marching orders.

David E. Loberg

Napa

Your favorite Napa Valley Register letters to the editor of 2019

We get hundreds of letters to the editor every year, but usually only a few stand out. These were your favorite letters based on total page views.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0