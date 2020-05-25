We're winning, see?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The current President, when running for office, said his policy of “America First” would result in us “Winning so much we would get tired of winning.” MAGA!

Well, he was exactly right about that “America First” prediction. And let me say here I for one am tired of all the winning.

You see “America is First” of all countries in the world in both the amount of COVID-19 cases we have had, and we are way ahead with the most COVID-19 deaths. “America First“ (place). Winning, see? MAGA!

“America First” smoked the country of South Korea. The U.S. started even with them, we each had our first known case on the same day. So even though everyone’s jealous of us as a nation, no one can say we Americans cheated. “America First” left the South Koreans in the dust.

The South Koreans' mistake apparently was following the science and listening to scientists and following their scientific advice. So South Korea has had far fewer COVID-19 cases and far fewer COVID-19 deaths. Losing, see? MAGA!

So what have we learned? Following the science and listening to scientists/experts who have studied virology and virus patterns and following the scientists advice = Losing.