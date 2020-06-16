West Park Elementary: A small school with a big heart

As the 5th-grade students from West Park Elementary attended their drive-through and virtual promotion ceremonies this month, many reflected on the obstacles this graduating class has overcome during their elementary school experience.
The 2014 earthquake rocked Napa at the beginning of their kindergarten year. Nearby police activity forced a school lockdown their second-grade year, followed by devastating local fires in the fall of 2017, power outages in 2019, and the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Despite all of the challenges, West Park Eagles are a resilient group of diverse students, surrounded by a strong, tight-knit community of dedicated staff and families.
Principal Amye Scott remarked, “In a normal year, our 5th grade promotion is a school-wide celebration marking the milestone of the end of the year for all students while honoring our departing 5th graders. This year will look different, but the spirit of our great school will be present and accounted for.”
In fact, since teachers shifted to distance learning in March, West Park has had an impressive 95% of their students participating in online coursework.
West Park is one of the oldest schools in the district, and has deep roots in the Napa community. There are current parents and grandparents who once attended West Park, and many teachers’ children and grandchildren have attended the school. The relatively small student population and sense of connection is what makes West Park so unique. A grandmother said, “I have worked at many schools as well as tutoring students. West Park is special, everyone is welcome here.”
West Park is also home to the Quest, TLC, and Building Blocks programs for students with special needs. The school hosts monthly English Learner Advisory Committee (ELAC) meetings, and celebrates their diverse demographic during community-building activities like the Fall Festival and Winter Sing-along.
There is a distinct culture of kindness and respect among the student body and the staff. “Big Buddies” in the upper grades help their “Little Buddies” in the lower grades, and students are celebrated for their individual accomplishments. The experienced and dedicated teaching staff have been integral at supporting the students’ learning outcomes. The California Dashboard for Student Achievement has been growing steadily the past three years.
The school also has a flourishing Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), that works hard to organize activities and raise funds for school supplies, field trips, Jog-a-thon T-shirts for every child, special assemblies, improved technology and learning programs, school-wide enrichment activities, and community-building events.
“I believe the strength of our West Park community comes from the diversity of our school and the dedication of our staff and parent volunteers,” said PTO President Jillian Efishoff. ”I’m proud of our school and our amazing PTO board members who fundraise and help provide unique and fun opportunities for our students.”
West Park was the unfortunate victim of false lunch-shaming allegations in 2019, which garnered negative media attention nationwide. The phony claims were a setback for the school’s thriving reputation of inclusivity and kindness.
It is the policy of NVUSD that no student is denied a meal, and over 40% of the student population at West Park receives free or reduced-cost meals. A statement published by NVUSD in January 2020 clarified that “Lunch shaming is in no way linked to NVUSD. Our school district has never employed shaming tactics. When approaching parents about their meal balances, we do so in a highly confidential way through our secure email system.”
Due to declining enrollment in the district, West Park has a record low number of kindergarten students registered for the fall. Due to school closures during the coronavirus pandemic, traditional means of enrolling a child in kindergarten have been adapted to an online platform. Any parent who wishes to enroll their future Eaglet in West Park can visit westpark.nvusd.org or call (707) 253-3435.
As this unconventional school year comes to a close, and the socially-distanced fifth-grade Eagles soar from the nest, each student will be celebrated for their accomplishments the past six years. Because of the challenges they’ve overcome, and the support of the West Park community, they move on to middle school with a strong foundation of kindness, courage, resilience, and friendship.
#EagleStrong
Megan McWilliams, PTO Vice President and Parent
West Park Elementary
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.