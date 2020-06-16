West Park Elementary: A small school with a big heart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the 5th-grade students from West Park Elementary attended their drive-through and virtual promotion ceremonies this month, many reflected on the obstacles this graduating class has overcome during their elementary school experience.

The 2014 earthquake rocked Napa at the beginning of their kindergarten year. Nearby police activity forced a school lockdown their second-grade year, followed by devastating local fires in the fall of 2017, power outages in 2019, and the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Despite all of the challenges, West Park Eagles are a resilient group of diverse students, surrounded by a strong, tight-knit community of dedicated staff and families.

Principal Amye Scott remarked, “In a normal year, our 5th grade promotion is a school-wide celebration marking the milestone of the end of the year for all students while honoring our departing 5th graders. This year will look different, but the spirit of our great school will be present and accounted for.”

In fact, since teachers shifted to distance learning in March, West Park has had an impressive 95% of their students participating in online coursework.