Westwood Hills is not at fault

I just read the Register’s story about Westwood Hills Park ("Napa woman breaks foot at Westwood Hills Park and files claim against city," Oct. 18).

Bertha Rivera reports she has enjoyed hiking Westwood Hills for years and selected paths because she realized the possibility of a fall in such a setting. I’m sorry that she’s been injured and sorry for the cascade of challenges from that moment of her accident.

But I am also sorry that the health care system has failed her. She is an insured, hard-working person. It’s more than disappointing to learn that Rivera’s health insurance provides such poor coverage and that she’s filing a claim to recuperate some of her losses that should be covered by insurance.

Shame on the insurance industry, compelling an insured citizen to seek a way to recoup money that should not come out of her pocket. And shame on our country’s health care system to place anyone in such a position.