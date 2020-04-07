Wet markets are threatening global health and economies

It’s upsetting, frightening and maddening what is happening to us – all of us around the world during this COVID-19 outbreak. It is wreaking all kinds of havoc, from which many, many people may never recover.
People are dying. And for what? A virus that came from a wet market. We need to shut down wet markets. Make them illegal. They spread disease by killing live animals – both wild and domestic in open air markets around Asia and Africa.
Until this outbreak, with severe consequences for us all, I didn’t know what constituted a wet market. According to Wikipedia, a “wet market is a market selling fresh meat, fish, produce, and other perishable goods as distinguished from 'dry markets', which sell durable goods such as fabric and electronics. The 'wet' in 'wet market' refers to the constantly wet floors as a consequence of the spraying of fresh produce and cleaning of meat and seafood stalls. Wet markets where animals are traded in unsanitary conditions combined with the ability of viruses to undergo fast recombination were pointed out as a 'time-bomb' as early as in 2007.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) posted this on their website, “Early on, many of the patients at the epicenter of the outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China had some link to a large seafood and live animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.”
Further, a published keynote address to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014 was titled: "Are we winning the fight against infectious diseases?" In that address, it was cited, “the biggest threat from infectious diseases comes from the unknown: the next new virus lurking in the jungles of sub-Saharan Africa or in the wet markets and teeming cities of Asia. These two geographical areas have traditionally been regarded as the breeding ground for new diseases. Around 75% of new diseases emerge following close contact between humans and domestic or wild animals. Africa and Asia offer multiple opportunities for these contacts to occur.”
So we know where these new viruses are coming from. We’ve known for a long time. They will keep coming if governments in these areas do not stop the wet market trade.
They need to pivot their economies in a sustainable direction to feed their populations. All the nations of the world need to work to help to that end. Otherwise, we will never see the end of coronaviruses making their way around the globe, threatening our health, lives and livelihood.
Carol Barge
Napa
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.