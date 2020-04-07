Wet markets are threatening global health and economies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s upsetting, frightening and maddening what is happening to us – all of us around the world during this COVID-19 outbreak. It is wreaking all kinds of havoc, from which many, many people may never recover.

People are dying. And for what? A virus that came from a wet market. We need to shut down wet markets. Make them illegal. They spread disease by killing live animals – both wild and domestic in open air markets around Asia and Africa.

Until this outbreak, with severe consequences for us all, I didn’t know what constituted a wet market. According to Wikipedia, a “wet market is a market selling fresh meat, fish, produce, and other perishable goods as distinguished from 'dry markets', which sell durable goods such as fabric and electronics. The 'wet' in 'wet market' refers to the constantly wet floors as a consequence of the spraying of fresh produce and cleaning of meat and seafood stalls. Wet markets where animals are traded in unsanitary conditions combined with the ability of viruses to undergo fast recombination were pointed out as a 'time-bomb' as early as in 2007.”