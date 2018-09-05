My nickname sounds like Wah-Lee, although I am not oriental. I came to this country in 1932 to Fresno, California to be exact. It was nice back then. Everybody had three-foot-high fences. You could see, hear and talk to your neighbors. They parked their cars in the garage and off the street.
My how times have changed. Today, we have six-foot and higher fences; nobody wants to see, hear or talk to you. The garages are full of junk and cars are parked all over the place.
What a mess we have today. I don't think there is any cure for this situation.
I think I will go out in the backyard and stare at the fence and try not to get claustrophobia.
Wallace "Wally" Meyers
Napa