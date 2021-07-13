What a treat on the 4th of July to see a very large America Flag displayed on a WW II Jeep, driving through town. This Jeep led a carcade that was organized by the Sunshine Rotary Club with Doris and Francine. Without a 4th of July traditional parade, this was next best. The public's response was overwhelming with peace, victory signs, flags waving and the public's horn honks. Thank you, Doris and Francine.