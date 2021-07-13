 Skip to main content
What a treat on the 4th of July

What a treat on the 4th of July to see a very large America Flag displayed on a WW II Jeep, driving through town. This Jeep led a carcade that was organized by the Sunshine Rotary Club with Doris and Francine. Without a 4th of July traditional parade, this was next best. The public's response was overwhelming with peace, victory signs, flags waving and the public's horn honks. Thank you, Doris and Francine.

May old Glory always lead a parade. The colors should always be first, not second.

Lois and Ruffin Apperson

Napa

