What about the RV "full timers?"

I just received cancellation to my April reservation at the Napa Valley Expo RV Park due to the coronavirus.

Although I understand the overall concern for safety, did it ever occur to you that people in RVs are traveling in a self-contained and in an extremely virus-proof environment. They are parked 20 or more feet from each other and, in general, don’t even socialize with other “space ships.”

In addition, have you ever thought that many of these travelers, me included, are using their RV as a permanent place of resident, known as “Full Timers?”

There are about a million full timers in need of a place. Will there be a million vehicles banned from RV parks? We have always counted on RV parks, including state-operated ones, as part of our home base.

Where do we go now?

I think the decision to close an entire park was made too hastily and should be reconsidered.

Wolfgang Bayer

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

