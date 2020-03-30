What about the small landlords?

What about the small landlords?

My heart sank when I read the eviction order. I think a small, but needful, type of landlord has been forgotten.

Yes, the renters don’t have to fear eviction; but what are the landlords who depend on that rent supposed to do in the meantime?

Now how am I supposed to pay my bills (including utilities for both units, homeowners insurance, fire and property taxes, my student loans)? I live on small survivor benefits and early withdrawal of retirement funds that are supposed to fund my life when I retire.

I’ve paid into the system my whole life. Am I now to take out a loan to cover their rent? I can’t even charge the interest.

Karen Widmer

Angwin

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News