What about the small landlords?

My heart sank when I read the eviction order. I think a small, but needful, type of landlord has been forgotten.

Yes, the renters don’t have to fear eviction; but what are the landlords who depend on that rent supposed to do in the meantime?

Now how am I supposed to pay my bills (including utilities for both units, homeowners insurance, fire and property taxes, my student loans)? I live on small survivor benefits and early withdrawal of retirement funds that are supposed to fund my life when I retire.

I’ve paid into the system my whole life. Am I now to take out a loan to cover their rent? I can’t even charge the interest.

Karen Widmer

Angwin

