What about vaccines for older people?

COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our elderly who clearly need to be prioritized for the vaccine. What has Napa County done to provide the vaccine to those elderly in group community settings (excepting skilled nursing) Just submit a request online and hope the county gets back to you? Seriously?
I can recommend a captive pool of 160 seniors from 60s-90s in assisted or independent living in the valley. I describe them as "captives" because twice since December the facility has been totally shut down to visitors for 17 days each time. The dining room remains closed. Residents must eat in their rooms. Socializing is prohibited. No visitors. These lockdowns were in addition to the county restrictions because "a member or members of the community tested positive."
If a member of the community tests positive one would think the facility moves up the line for vaccines. Once the lockdowns were lifted you must make an appointment to visit mom or dad.
Thus isolated, these at-risk seniors must gain the knowledge and skills to access a computer and submit a request online and hope the county gets it. Does your 89-year-old mother use a computer efficiently? Can the county recognize that those with fragile physical or mental health are the least equipped to access the vaccine?
The emotional and physical toll these seniors suffer is heartbreaking to watch. I stand ready to take my 89-year-old mom to whatever vaccine site available but what of the remaining residents who don't have family nearby who can apply for the vaccine and deliver them?
Kudos to those facilities which have made arrangements with CVS to vaccinate their residents, if/when they can get the vaccine. Who decides which facility gets the doses? Why are there so many "lucky" people to get the vaccine before his or her turn?
No offense to all the St. Helena school district employees or healthy supervisors who have jumped the line. Instead of just complaining how about this: do vaccine clinics at the largest residential facilities and other communal facilities. Move those over-70 ahead of healthy youngers. Add an auto-reply to the online registration so people know their interest has been received.
Be transparent about how the distribution is going. As for Supervisor Ramos, shame on you.
Terry Davis
Napa
