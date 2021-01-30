What about vaccines for older people?

COVID-19 has had a devastating effect on our elderly who clearly need to be prioritized for the vaccine. What has Napa County done to provide the vaccine to those elderly in group community settings (excepting skilled nursing) Just submit a request online and hope the county gets back to you? Seriously?

I can recommend a captive pool of 160 seniors from 60s-90s in assisted or independent living in the valley. I describe them as "captives" because twice since December the facility has been totally shut down to visitors for 17 days each time. The dining room remains closed. Residents must eat in their rooms. Socializing is prohibited. No visitors. These lockdowns were in addition to the county restrictions because "a member or members of the community tested positive."

If a member of the community tests positive one would think the facility moves up the line for vaccines. Once the lockdowns were lifted you must make an appointment to visit mom or dad.

Thus isolated, these at-risk seniors must gain the knowledge and skills to access a computer and submit a request online and hope the county gets it. Does your 89-year-old mother use a computer efficiently? Can the county recognize that those with fragile physical or mental health are the least equipped to access the vaccine?