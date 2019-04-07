What are property rights?
Does the fact that someone is fortunate enough to own property in Napa County give them the right to do things that negatively impact the well being of the community and the world?
What are property rights? What about slave owners in the early 1800s? What about their “investment?” Did their property rights make it okay to hold humans in bondage?
What about the property rights of the man who has acres of tires that catch fire? Does he have the right to do whatever he wants with his property? What about the “property rights” of real estate developers who expected to have a big return on their investment before the Agricultural Preserve was enacted?
The fight for the Ag Preserve 50 years ago was a direct confrontation of property rights. Realtors expected to become wealthy by dividing and selling their property. Then, as now, those who opposed regulations were claiming restrictions would destroy them financially and devastate Napa County’s economy. But because of the Ag Preserve, we were able to prevent the valley from becoming a Silicon Valley, and we were able to make agriculture affordable for farmers.
Now we are at another crossroads. The Ag Preserve is being used as an excuse by those who desire prestige to put agriculture where it was never meant to be. A few people are claiming that their property rights should supersede the well being of the rest of our county’s citizens and the world.
Many people attending the recent Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission meetings were fearful that their children would be adversely affected by regulations. Nothing is preventing parents from passing what they already have to their children, and nothing is preventing those children from following in their parent’s footsteps on that property—as it is. (Even if it does not meet stricter standards).
We are facing a climate emergency. Do we really want to say that anyone’s children (rural property owners or city dwellers), or the rich developers should continue to have the right to: 1) destroy forests and natural land—the most valuable source of carbon sequestration that we have in this time of climate emergency, 2) demolish habitat for endangered species, 3) threaten the water that feeds the cities and some of their very own wells? Agriculture is at risk without these regulations.
If you are fortunate enough to have property in this beautiful valley, why not keep it pristine? What a much more beautiful gift to give your children—especially because the children will likely be asking if you did everything you could to prevent the climate catastrophe that looms in their future.
The measure that the Board of Supervisors was considering on March 26 would allow 27,800 acres of woodland to be destroyed. Is that what we want?
The measure would allow mitigation (i.e. making up for development damage through something like planting trees) on land that is already protected from the damage of development. How can that be considered mitigation?
I believe that the majority of us realize we must do much better:
— We know that today’s children and grandchildren depend on urgent action to preserve what is left of this valley and the climate that allows it to be so beautiful and productive.
— We understand the need to preserve unpolluted drinking water for all citizens as well as water for agriculture and we respect the science behind that.
— We recognize the unprecedented need to preserve as much carbon sequestration as possible in our trees and natural lands.
When we are speaking of property rights, we need to think whom this land belonged to before white men used genocide to steal it from those who lived here sustainably for thousands of years. At this point, we are all on our planet together and must make the most appropriate decisions to sustain life on Earth.
We need the voices of those who understand the importance of preserving forests and habitat, and of assuring clean, healthy water. This is about your future and my future and that of our children. We look forward to working together.
Nancy McCoy-Blotzke
Napa