What are the odds?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a recent letter (May 20) we were given the odds of being infected and dying from COVID-19. The odds were limited, first to our state and then our county. The conclusion drawn from these calculations was, “The odds don’t favor creating an economic depression.”

The author’s use of the numbers does not include at least one relevant variable. The author does not consider how the odds might have been different if steps had not been taken to slow the spread of the virus. We have an example of how the odds could have been much different.

The Spanish Flu spread to Philadelphia in mid-September, 1918. At first, only 600 were infected. On Sept. 28, Philadelphia held a parade attended by approximately 200,000 people. Just days later, on Oct. 1, there were just over 600 new cases of the flu. Within six weeks, there were 12,000 dead and 47,000 additional cases. Within six months, 16,000 had died and there were 500,000 cases.