What competent management looks like

As a member of the Napa County Taxpayers Association, I have had the privilege of participating in periodic meetings with Dr. Rosanna Mucetti, superintendent of the Napa Valley Unified School District. It has now been over two years since Dr. Mucetti came to Napa to fulfill this vital position in our community. She arrived to discover the existence of significant NVUSD financial and management problems. I was initially impressed by how quickly Dr. Mucetti identified some of the underlying causes of these problems and implemented necessary changes in staffing and other corrective actions to resolve them.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional problems for all of us. It has created special problems for our schools and the children in our schools. In addition to the existing financial and management problems Dr. Mucetti has been tasked with the problem of determining how to safely open our local schools and provide for continuing the education of all NVUSD students.

A recent poll failed to demonstrate support existed for yet another school bond in Napa. Dr. Mucetti remains committed to her tasks as the competent leader and superintendent of NVUSD. She remains heavily involved in resolving the many existing financial issues while developing plans to safely reopen our schools.