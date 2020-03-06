What goes around, comes around

The front page news recently was that Napa is moving toward area-based voting in both the Napa City Council and The Napa School District elections ("Napa school district to move toward area-based voting for 2020 board election," March 2).

Reading further, the report says the move was “driven by a petition claiming the current at-large voting rules dilute minority influence and violate state voting rights.” The entire movement, as reported by the Register: “received its first push from a Jan.15 letter filed by Walnut Creek attorney Scott Rafferty on behalf of the local Napa County Progressive Alliance...”.

Does anybody remember the hue and cry of the last presidential election? One candidate won the popular vote, but the winning candidate, by the rules, won the electoral college vote. Did any “Progressive Alliance” in sight take up the side of the legal winner?

Our forefathers were also worried about minorities and people subjected to straight out majority rule. Seems to me that the Electoral College was designed to protect the rights and interests of the minorities in the country who live in areas less populated, preserving equal rights under the law for them.