What happened to all the centerists?

So many times after reading this newspaper (print edition), especially the editorial page, I've been on the verge of (1) canceling my Register subscription, or (2) writing a commentary hoping it will see print, or (3) doing nothing. So here goes with #2.
Growing up in a San Francisco East Bay community and attending UC Berkeley before earning my degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and then living in eight different states over the many years before returning here, these are some observations from my head and heart.
Much was first written recently to my Democrat nephew who lives in San Francisco and asked me "what happened to all the moderates from both political parties?" I'd also add, what happened to individual personal responsibility that's sadly missing in many in this country?
When a decision time came for me in 2008, I would've stayed in Florida because I could've lived very nicely in the Tampa area for a little over half of what it costs comparatively in California and I'd be politically comfortable in a purple state where there's real political accountability. Unfortunately, I had no close family in Florida. So here I am in expensive California where I'm politically disenfranchised, while being financially self-sufficient in a careful way.
You may wonder what ever happened to centrist (moderate) politics where sides really can negotiate mutual agreements? In 2012, I was the Napa County Chairperson for the Romney for President general election campaign. That earned me many "war stories," plus a heavy dose of tears the day after the election.
As a moderate conservative, I then realized California and much of the heavily populated areas of the country are a lost cause to centrist thinking. Republicans finally realized they can't win that way. And, Democrats know they can win without truly being that way.
Shortly after the 2016 election when Trump won, a Democrat in my family (not my nephew) and also some Democrats where I live here in Napa nearly brought me to tears or I had to leave because of the rough language being hurled my way by non-winning voters in that election. Did these same Democrats get that sort of treatment from me when Obama won? No.
After watching all the Democrat presidential primary debates, I plan to vote for president this November as I did in 2016. Where we go from here is a great concern and only one side of the story usually gets told.
Harriet Goss
Napa
