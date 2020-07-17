What happened to all the centerists?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

So many times after reading this newspaper (print edition), especially the editorial page, I've been on the verge of (1) canceling my Register subscription, or (2) writing a commentary hoping it will see print, or (3) doing nothing. So here goes with #2.

Growing up in a San Francisco East Bay community and attending UC Berkeley before earning my degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and then living in eight different states over the many years before returning here, these are some observations from my head and heart.

Much was first written recently to my Democrat nephew who lives in San Francisco and asked me "what happened to all the moderates from both political parties?" I'd also add, what happened to individual personal responsibility that's sadly missing in many in this country?

When a decision time came for me in 2008, I would've stayed in Florida because I could've lived very nicely in the Tampa area for a little over half of what it costs comparatively in California and I'd be politically comfortable in a purple state where there's real political accountability. Unfortunately, I had no close family in Florida. So here I am in expensive California where I'm politically disenfranchised, while being financially self-sufficient in a careful way.